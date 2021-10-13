Murder suspect released after man's sudden death in Weymouth
A man arrested after the sudden death of another man has been released by police under investigation.
The body of the man, aged in his 50s, was found at an address in Portmore Gardens, Weymouth at about 12:20 BST on Monday.
A Weymouth man, aged in his 20s and who was known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.
Dorset Police said he had since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
The force said a post-mortem examination was carried out on Tuesday but the cause of death was not clear and further toxicology tests have been requested.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to come forward.
Police officers remain in place at the scene.
