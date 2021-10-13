Weymouth North Quay: New cash set to allow office block demolition
The demolition of a former council building that has sat empty since 2016 is set to go ahead following government funding.
Dorset Council wants to build 72 new homes at the site of the old North Quay block alongside Weymouth harbour.
Almost £1m has been allocated for enabling works before a planning application to demolish the building.
The authority said the funding would help "deliver housing solutions on brownfield sites".
The North Quay building - which has cost £100,000 a year to maintain - has had a chequered history, with a number of failed proposals.
Dorset Council has received £2.13m from the government's Brownfield Land Release Fund allowing it to free up various sites for residential use.
The current proposal for the North Quay site involves demolishing the existing building and creating residential units with some commercial space, as well as reinstating the old High Street.
Following work on the site, developers would be invited to tender early next year for the development of the land, the council said.
A further £775,000 has been earmarked, for drainage and demolition work at the former East Dorset District Council offices at Furzehill in Wimborne, allowing for future residential development there.
Councillor Tony Ferrari, Dorset Council's member for economic growth said the funding was "hugely important".
"It will be used to deliver almost 200 new homes, open spaces, community facilities and new workplaces for residents of Dorset by allowing us to unlock the potential of our land and assets," he added,
