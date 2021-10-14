Unpaid state pension: 'We're below the breadline'
A woman has described her "dire" financial situation after waiting three months for her state pension payments.
Sarina King, 66, from Higher Ansty, Dorset, also lost welfare benefits covering her rent and council tax when she reached pensionable age in June.
She said she and her husband were getting "deeper in debt" after trying to live on his weekly pension of £166.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said apologised for delays for a number of new state pension clients.
Mrs King said she wrongly assumed her pension payments would start automatically on her 66th birthday.
The former chemical firm buyer said: "I didn't receive any letter to invite me to claim which apparently you're supposed to receive."
She said authorities had stopped or reduced housing benefit, council tax benefit and pension credit in the false belief that her pension payments had started.
Mrs King said the DWP had been unable to tell her how her claim was progressing.
She said: "It makes you feel like there's not a light at the end of the tunnel. We're just getting deeper and deeper into debt.
"We're below the breadline. It's hard to make £166 cover bills, food, rent and council tax. It's a dire situation at the moment."
The DWP said state pension delays were easing.
In a repeat of a previous statement, it said: "We are sorry that some new state pension customers have faced delays receiving payment.
"All those affected have been identified and we have deployed extra resources to process these as a priority.
"Any claims made today should not be subject to delay."
Previously Pensions Minister Guy Opperman told MPs the system would be back to normal by the end of October.
