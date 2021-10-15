Man killed girlfriend's unborn baby in Gillingham, court hears
- Published
A man subjected his pregnant girlfriend to a "terrifying and deadly ordeal" that resulted in her losing her unborn baby, a court has heard.
Asa Davison, 34, is accused of attacking the woman in Gillingham, Dorset, on 29 May 2020.
He was upset that she was carrying another man's child, a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court was told.
Mr Davison denies causing grievous bodily harm, child destruction and perverting the course of justice.
Prosecutor Sarah Jones QC said police found messages on Mr Davison's phone displaying "considerable resentment" towards the woman, who had been 29 weeks pregnant.
One said it "broke [his] heart" that the baby was not his, while others were aggressive and disparaging about the unborn child's father, the barrister said.
Ms Jones told the court that CCTV footage from the day of the attack showed Mr Davison, from Silton, "hunting" for the woman across the town.
The woman was then subjected to a "prolonged assault" that left her with multiple injuries requiring hospital treatment, jurors were told.
'Treated like a dog'
These included a fractured eye socket and a bruise on her abdomen that was the size of a fist.
A witness saw Mr Davison kicking the woman and "treating [her] like a dog", the prosecutor said.
Ms Jones told the court the defendant attacked his girlfriend because "he wanted that baby dead".
The woman was assaulted by Mr Davison again five months later on 16 September in an attack that left her "shocked by her own reflection", the court heard.
The defendant was arrested after he called the woman, urging her to present false accounts of the two attacks to police, jurors were told.
Mr Davison also denies a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm
The trial continues.
