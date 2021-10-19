Colin Lazenbury death: Drink-driver jailed over Bournemouth crash
- Published
A drink-driver who fled the country after being investigated for causing a fatal crash has been jailed.
Dumitru Radu failed a breathalyser test at the scene of the collision that killed motorcyclist Colin Lazenbury, 54, in Bournemouth on 26 May 2019.
Radu was arrested but evaded justice for two years after being bailed.
He admitted being over the alcohol limit and causing death by dangerous driving. He was jailed at Salisbury Crown Court for five-and-a-half years.
Radu, 27, failed to stop his Volkswagen Sharan at a junction leading into West Cliff Road, resulting in Mr Lazenbury's Yamaha motorbike colliding with another car, Dorset Police said.
The defendant was found to have 61 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - above the legal limit of 35 micrograms.
Mr Lazenbury, from Bournemouth, died from his injuries in hospital just under two months later on 14 July 2019.
The Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges in November 2019 but Radu, from Moldova, was found to have left the country.
A European Arrest Warrant was issued and he was tracked down to Germany in June of this year and extradited back to the UK.
'Unbearably tragic'
Sgt Nikki Burt, of Dorset Police, said: "I am pleased that we have finally been able to ensure Dumitru Radu has been held accountable for his offending behaviour... which has left Mr Lazenbury's family and loved ones devastated.
"It must have added to their sense of loss knowing the man who was responsible remained at large."
In a statement, Mr Lazenbury's family said his death was "unbearably tragic".
"He was an absolute joy to be around and we all feel so blessed to have shared his life with him," they added.
Radu was also disqualified from driving for three years, with the ban due to begin on his release from prison.
