Gillingham football team 'faces FA fine' after quitting match due to racism
A football team says the FA has charged it with a misconduct offence after its players walked off the pitch when one of them was racially abused by a fan.
The Gillingham Town Reserves team walked off during a cup tie match against Bridport Reserves on 9 October.
Gillingham Town Football Club said: "As a club we are fully behind the decision by the team to support our player, and leave the field of play."
The FA has been contact by the BBC for comment.
In a statement, Paul Hill, secretary of Gillingham Town Football Club, said: "I have to send in a response to the FA by the 26 October, we will be charged an admin fee for that offence - £15, which could later increase.
"At some point there will be a hearing. Depending on the finding we could be fined from between £0 and £125."
Following the incident at Bridport's St Mary's ground the home fan was banned from the ground for life by the club.
Bridport FC chairman Adrian Scadding said: "We will not tolerate behaviour of this kind".
Dorset Police said: "Following enquiries, a 74-year-old local man attended a voluntary interview. No arrest has been made and an investigation is ongoing."
