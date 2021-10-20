Covid: Vaccinations for teens at Dorset schools paused
- Published
A Covid-19 vaccination programme for teenagers in Dorset schools has been paused due to staffing issues, health officials have said.
Since 24 September pupils in the county, aged between 12 and 15, have been receiving Covid-19 vaccinations in school, alongside flu jabs.
But Dorset HealthCare University NHS Foundation Trust said the programme was paused on Wednesday.
It said sessions would resume "as soon as possible".
Kate Harvey, Dorset HealthCare service director, said: "This ambitious programme is a significant undertaking, especially as it is running at the same time as the wider Covid-19 vaccinations programme, including boosters, and the flu vaccination programme.
"Unfortunately, due to staff capacity we have needed to pause vaccinations."
She added the trust aimed to "step up flu and Covid-19 vaccinations sessions again as soon as possible and will continue to work in a flexible way, adapting to the requirements of the programme".
It comes as Health Secretary Sajid Javid said England was "ramping up" jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds.
He added from half-term, this age group would be able to be vaccinated in vaccination clinics, as well as at school.
The UK's chief medical officers have recommended a single Pfizer dose for this age group.
The government hopes the measure will prevent further disruption to their education.
