Dorset market town set to be left without a market
A trader at one of southern England's largest covered markets have said the prospect of its closure was "upsetting".
Dorset Council approved plans for Wimborne Market's site to be redeveloped as a retirement village.
Its stallholders have been told 19 December will be its final day of the market after 165 years of trading.
Fruit and veg seller Robert Long said it would leave "a market town without a market".
The future of the market site at Riverside Park has been uncertain for several years since the private owners signalled a desire to sell the land.
'Working on alternative'
Planning permission was granted last week for almost 100 homes for older people, a wellness centre, allotments and nine private homes.
Comments on the planning application had described the site as "an eyesore" while others raised concerns about the loss of the market and an increase in traffic, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Long, whose family has been attending the market for three generations, said it would have a "massive impact" on his business.
"It's a bit upsetting. I don't want to lose it - I love the town, I love the people," he said.
"Hopefully the town council can put something into the town centre."
Tammy Sleet, of Wimborne's Business Improvement District, said: "The town centre is thriving and while it is sad to lose the market and the footfall it brings, it does show how precious our local independent businesses are, so I'd encourage people to support local as much as they can.
"We are working with partners to see what can be done to figure out an alternative. There are lots of ideas going around."
