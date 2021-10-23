Troubled Poole Park mini railway set for council makeover
A closed seaside miniature railway is set to have a new track and engine shed built.
Poole Park Railway was suspended in 2018 following a number of derailments and resignations of volunteers.
Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP) said it had awarded a contract for new facilities as part of a £350,000 investment.
The authority said the railway was an "iconic and much-loved attraction".
It is hoped the line will reopen by the summer of 2022.
The contract for running the railway, which began operating in 1949, was assumed by the Friends of Poole Park charity in July 2017.
Volunteers took over as drivers, guards, and ticket office attendants after the attraction was threatened with closure.
In May the following year, the then-Borough of Poole Council suspended the service amid safety concerns.
BCP Council portfolio holder for environment Mark Anderson said it had made a "clear financial commitment" to ensuring the attraction would continue.
"This investment will ensure the long-term future of this special asset for future generations.
"Poole Park Railway is special to local residents and tourists alike. It has been a feature since 1949, and I'm so pleased that we will soon see the railway back in action," he added.
