Beach cordoned off after rock fall near Lyme Regis

Published
Image source, Sarah Smith
Image caption, The black cliffs at Black Ven - pictured here in August - are prone to rock falls

A stretch of Dorset's Jurassic Coast has been cordoned off after boulders started falling on to a beach.

The coastguard said it was called to an "active landslip" on Black Ven near Lyme Regis shortly after 10:00 BST.

"Boulders were still falling and there were signs that a large amount of material and rocks had already fallen onto the beach," a statement said.

It warned people visiting the area during half term to heed warnings about staying away from cliffs and mudslides.

Recent wet and stormy weather is prone to making cliffs unstable along the Unesco World Heritage site.

