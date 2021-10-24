Beach cordoned off after rock fall near Lyme Regis
- Published
A stretch of Dorset's Jurassic Coast has been cordoned off after boulders started falling on to a beach.
The coastguard said it was called to an "active landslip" on Black Ven near Lyme Regis shortly after 10:00 BST.
"Boulders were still falling and there were signs that a large amount of material and rocks had already fallen onto the beach," a statement said.
It warned people visiting the area during half term to heed warnings about staying away from cliffs and mudslides.
Recent wet and stormy weather is prone to making cliffs unstable along the Unesco World Heritage site.
❗️Please stay away from Charmouth beach today. Active and dangerous landslip at Black Ven - that’s the black-looking cliff between Charmouth and Lyme Regis.❗️— Lyme Bay NCI (@NCILyme) October 24, 2021
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter