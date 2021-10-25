Dorchester town crier equals record of 11 national titles
A town crier has been crowned national champion for a record-equalling 11th time.
Alistair Chisholm, of Dorchester, Dorset, won the contest in Hastings, East Sussex, to become only the second person to win the title as many times.
Mr Chisholm said he was "chuffed" to match the record of Ben Johnson of Fowey, Cornwall, set in the 1950s.
He also won a "silent" town crier contest in May, judged on written entries because of the Covid pandemic.
Mr Chisholm said: "The national championships is an open competition available to all town criers.
"I am delighted and really chuffed to have won for a record 11 times.
"I've never met Ben Johnson but I've seen him on a Pathe news recording and he clearly had a hell of a voice."
Mr Chisholm said his "home cry" at this year's contest told the story of Dorchester in 120 words, while the second round of the competition was about Great British heroes.
He said: "I chose George Loveless, leader of the Tolpuddle Martyrs, and that seemed to go down rather well."
Mr Chisholm said he hoped to return to Hastings next year in a bid to earn his 12th title and break the record.
He said: "I'm going to give it my best shot. If the voice holds up, I'll give it a go."
The National Town Criers Championship is held annually as part of Hastings Week, which marks the Saxon defeat by the Normans at the Battle of Hastings on 14 October 1066.
This year's second place went to Andrew Fleming, of Swanage, Dorset, and joint third place was Steven Holt, of Morley, West Yorkshire, and Eliza Anderson-Watson, of Barnoldswick, Lancashire, according to Hastings Borough Council.
This year's competition, on 16 October, was the first for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
