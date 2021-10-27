Bournemouth fail-to-stop crash: Murder arrest after woman dies from injuries
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pedestrian died three days after being struck by a car that failed to stop.
The crash, involving a black Audi A4, happened in Suffolk Road in Bournemouth at about 13:35 BST on Saturday.
The woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition. She died on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old man, from Derby, was originally held on suspicion of attempted murder.
He is now being questioned on suspicion of murder.
A 41-year-old woman, also from Derby, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released pending further inquiries.
The force said a black Audi A4, believed to be the one involved in the crash, was found and stopped in the Northamptonshire area on Sunday in the early hours.
Det Insp Wayne Seymour, from Dorset Police, said: "Our investigation is ongoing and I would continue to urge any witnesses or motorists who may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam to please get in touch."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.