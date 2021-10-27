Actor Martin Clunes takes horse to Dorchester hospice
- Published
Actor Martin Clunes surprised day patients at a hospice when he brought along his horse, Bruce, for a visit.
The Doc Martin and Men Behaving Badly star took the 12-year-old Clydesdale to Weldmar Hospice in Dorchester on Tuesday.
Clunes, who lives in Dorset, described "gentle" Bruce as a "good ambassador for his breed".
"I knew people would like to see Brucie. Animals cheer people up," he said.
Jenny Wood, day services lead at Weldmar Hospicecare, said: "I've worked here for four years and I don't think we've ever had a horse... and what a horse, he's incredible. It's quite a sight to have him out on the lawn."
Clunes, who is a supporter of the hospice, said: "People like seeing big horses. He's 18 hands-one. He's nicely behaved, unlike his brother who is a bit of a hooligan.
"He's had a massive wash - washing his feathers on his legs to make them look nice, because they're not that clean most of the time."
Ms Wood added: "It's so lovely to be able to give people those experiences that are so unusual and they can go home and tell their family and friends this is what they've done on a Tuesday.
"A lot of our patients come here - it's the one day a week they can get a bit of distraction from their illness so they're not thinking about medical appointments or treatment plans.
"It's helping people to remind themselves they are people, not patients."
