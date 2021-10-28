'Life-saving' monitoring device trialled in homes in Dorset
A device is being trialled that monitors movement and sends alerts to family members and carers when someone might need help.
The box measures the level of activity in the user's home and sends out a message if there is an unusual change.
A pilot scheme to test the devices is being run by Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council.
Manufacturer Bournemouth-based IoT Solutions said it had already saved the life of one elderly user.
CEO Emma Mahy said: "There was a lady in her 90s who had fallen in the early hours in the morning. She had broken her hip.
"The paramedics said if they had not found her when they did, she would have died."
The standalone, battery-powered device transmits over a long-range wireless network called LPWAN (Low Power Wide Area Network) so does not require wi-fi or mains power.
In the first 48 hours, it maps the typical level of activity inside a home and, if that behaviour deviates, it triggers an SMS or email alert to a nominated person.
Elaine Gautier, from Bournemouth, who is among those testing the device, said: "I was a bit wary at the beginning. I wanted to be sure it didn't listen to conversations.
"If I haven't moved or haven't got out of bed, it alerts them so they can ring me."
Similar trials of the devices are being carried out in Sutton and Richmond.
