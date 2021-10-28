Manslaughter charge after Bournemouth fail-to-stop crash
- Published
A man has been charged with manslaughter after a pedestrian who was struck by a car that failed to stop died in hospital.
Clare Gafan, 40 died on Tuesday following the crash involving a black Audi A4 in Suffolk Road in Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.
The car was found in Northamptonshire on Sunday, Dorset Police said.
Shaun Hall, 39 from Derby, was charged with manslaughter and is due to appear before Poole Magistrates on Friday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.