Ten trees fall on Sandford Road in Dorset in strong winds
Ten large trees were left blocking a road after falling in strong winds.
The Corsican pines were blown onto the A351 Sandford Road near Wareham in Dorset on Sunday.
Dorset Council said contractors were working to clear the trees between Morden Road and Organford Road, and apologised for the inconvenience caused to motorists.
Bus company Morebus said the road closure had resulted in journeys being delayed by one hour and 30 minutes.
