Bomb disposal team called to Poole leisure centre
A bomb disposal team has been called to reports of an "unknown package" at a leisure centre, police have said.
Officers were called to the Junction Sports and Leisure Centre in the Broadstone area of Poole, Dorset, shortly before 10:40 GMT.
Dorset Police said the object was found on a tennis court at the site, and that a cordon had been put in place.
The force said an explosive ordnance team had been notified and would attend the centre in Station Approach.
The leisure centre confirmed on Facebook that it would be closed until further notice due to the incident.
