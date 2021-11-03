Heathrow Airport: Luggage conveyor belt filled with frozen fish crates
- Published
British Airways passengers have been left "baffled" after crates of frozen fish arrived instead of their luggage.
Becca Braunholtz, from Sherborne, Dorset, said the blue boxes, filled with sea bass and sea bream, were delivered to Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport on Monday.
She landed just after 22:00 GMT following a family holiday in Cyprus and said some passengers were "irate".
British Airways has been contacted for comment.
Mrs Braunholtz had flown from Larnaca with her husband and two children, aged 11 and seven.
She said when they arrived at Terminal 5 and saw the frozen fish rotating on the conveyor belt "it was just the weirdest thing".
"We thought our luggage was in the second wave of deliveries but it was just box after box of fish," she continued.
"Everybody was being quite British and polite about it but when more and more boxes started going round we all started to suspect something wasn't right."
Mrs Braunholtz believes there were at least 100 boxes of frozen fish on the conveyor belt, all with stickers for JFK Airport in the US.
She said when she confronted British Airways staff about the issue they were "perplexed" and did not know how it had happened.
"We just can't fathom why, at some point, one of the people loading these boxes of fish didn't think 'this can't be right for Terminal 5'... it's baffling," she added.
Eventually passengers without their luggage were given claim forms and advised to go home.
The family has since been contacted by British Airways and told their luggage would be returned later on Wednesday.
