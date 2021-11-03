Couple rescued in Portland beach hut carbon monoxide leak
Two people have been taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak in a beach hut.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said its crews had to break into the hut at Portland Bill to rescue the elderly couple shortly after 05:00 GMT.
It said its gas monitors confirmed a "severe carbon monoxide leak" and the couple had inhaled a "large amount".
The two casualties were given oxygen and taken to hospital in Dorchester.
