Covid: Vaccination disruption continues in Dorset schools
A Covid vaccination programme for teenagers in Dorset has continued to face some disruption after being paused last month due to staff shortages.
Pupils in the county aged 12-15 have been receiving the jab, alongside the flu vaccine, since 24 September.
However, the rollout was temporarily stopped in October due to staffing issues, and the BBC has seen a letter from a school stating vaccines planned for next week have now been delayed.
The NHS has been asked for comment.
A letter to parents at the Thomas Hardye School in Dorchester said it had been informed Covid jabs scheduled between 9-12 November would not be administered as scheduled.
It added that it was awaiting confirmation of new dates.
Dorset HealthCare University NHS Foundation Trust, which is responsible for the jab rollout in schools in the county, previously said it had paused the Covid vaccines "due to staff capacity".
Sam Crowe, director of Public Health Dorset, said he understood school immunisation teams had been told to prioritise the delivery of the flu vaccine in schools.
He added that the flu vaccine for children was administered in the form of a nasal spray so was easier to deliver.
"It is a logistical challenge at the moment delivering both of these programmes at the same time," he said.
