Portland heliport expansion given go-ahead
Proposals to expand a heliport site on the Dorset coast have been given the go-ahead.
The operators of the site at Osprey Quay on Portland submitted plans for a new hangar and crew accommodation.
Dorset County Council approved the planning application despite concerns raised about noise and pollution.
The heliport insisted there would be no increase in flights resulting from the development which would provide 40 jobs.
The site was part of the former Portland Naval Base and was used by search and rescue helicopters until June 2017.
The heliport, now run by HeliOperations, provides training for UK and foreign search and rescue crews as well as maintenance and engineering work.
The new facilities would include overnight crew accommodation, training rooms, a winch simulator and equipment stores.
About 30 objections were received, many citing increased noise and potential environmental health issues, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Portland Town Council said it was worried about noise and fumes from the operation.
'Not noticeable'
Natural England expressed concerns the effect it might have on the harbour, Fleet and Chesil Beach - sites of special scientific interest.
Historic England said the development could have an impact on nearby Portland Castle.
HeliOperations said the new facility would allow three or more helicopters to undergo servicing at once, which would not be noticeable from outside the site and there would be no increase in the overall numbers of flights.
"The proposals do not introduce a new source of noise to the site. Levels of activity in terms of the aircraft operations will not exceed those already permitted," its application said.
