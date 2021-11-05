Dog and owner rescued from Swanage house fire
A woman was taken to hospital following a house fire in which her pet dog was also treated for smoke inhalation.
The small blaze broke out in the kitchen of a property in Swanage High Street in Dorset at about 19:00 GMT on Thursday.
Firefighters treated the woman and Sam the dog for smoke inhalation and removed the item on fire. The woman was then taken to hospital.
The blaze is thought to be have started accidentally.
