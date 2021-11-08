Sherborne Castle firework display 'fiasco' after entry delays
A fireworks display has been described as a "fiasco" after many people spent more than an hour queuing to get on site, with some missing the display.
Dozens of social media users complained about the organisation of Saturday's event at Sherborne Castle, Dorset.
"Extremely disappointed to be turned away after queueing for an hour in the chaos," one posted on Facebook.
The organisers of the display said they were unable to comment as they were working through their event reports.
Posting on its Facebook page, Anja Budke said: "Worst fiasco ever, we tried to get to the castle and were queueing for an hour from Sherborne town trying to get to there."
Shauna O'Connor posted: "Very disappointed... sat in traffic for over an hour to get there and told they're not letting anymore people in?"
'Unorganised chaos'
Others said even though they managed to get in the the event was disorganised.
Jade Sealy said: "Hundreds of people were stood in the wrong place... So we were all stood behind trees missing the fireworks. We thought it was very strange but no marshals directed us otherwise."
Naomi Byrne described it as "unorganised chaos", adding: "Literally shoulder to shoulder with people and the ques [sic] to get food, drinks ANYTHING were miles long!"
Many who bought tickets in advance are calling on the organisers to issue refunds.
Organiser Steve Martin, from the event team, said: "We are still working through our internal event reports so would be unable to comment.
"It would appear that many firework displays across the UK were inundated with spectators as this is the first real post lockdown Nov 5th season."
