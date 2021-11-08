Tributes to AFC Bournemouth fan John 'Nonny' Garard
Tributes have been paid to a football fan who has been described by AFC Bournemouth as their "matchday voice".
John "Nonny" Garard, who had been going to Cherries games for about 30 years, died aged 51 on Friday after suffering with long-term health problems.
He had become a popular figure at Vitality Stadium for leading supporter chants with his war cry of "Red Army".
The club said Mr Garard's "legacy will live with us forever", and that their thoughts were with his family.
Mr Garard was in the stands to rouse his fellow fans during the club's fairytale climb from minnows on the brink of bankruptcy to spending five seasons in the Premier League between 2015 and 2020.
He soon became the face of the team's fans and was friendly with the club's players and management.
Cherries captain Steve Cook said Mr Garard was a "proper Bournemouth legend", while chairman Jeff Mostyn described how the fan had always "lifted the North Stand".
Hundreds of his fellow supporters also paid their own personal tributes and shared anecdotes on social media after the club posted a video in his memory.
In a post on Facebook, fan podcast Back of the Net said: "Legend is a word that isn't wholesome enough to describe Nonny.
"He was gentle, kind, caring, and was capable of raising a smile just by his presence alone."
