Dorchester's bid for city status backed by county council
Dorchester's bid to become a city has been backed by the county council.
The Dorset market town was entered into a competition earlier in the year to gain the status as part of the Queen's 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Dorset Council has now submitted a document in support, citing the town's recent growth, plus the refurbishment of Dorset Museum and Brewery Square.
Dorchester last applied for city status 10 years ago but councillors argued the town was now "bigger and better".
The competition was opened in June by the Cabinet Office to mark the Queen's 70th year as monarch.
Dorchester's application has emphasised its history as one of only 13 Civitas - or politically organised communities - in Roman times, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It has also mentioned the role of the town in the Monmouth Rebellion, its connection with the Tolpuddle Martys and novelist Thomas Hardy, as well as the fact it has had an elected mayor since 1629.
The application paper said: "This unique blend of history of national importance, continuing commercial and administrative functions and a wide rural hinterland for over 2000 years, a diverse and active cultural and leisure offer make Dorchester the ideal candidate to be the oldest 'new' and growing city in the 21st Century."
The title comes with no additional powers but bidders from towns across the country expect an increased profile to result in increased tourism revenues.
Applications close in December, with recommendations on which will succeed being made to the Queen by government ministers.
In 2012, when applications were last sought, one candidate was selected from each of the four nations - Chelmsford in Essex, Perth in Scotland, St Asaph in Wales and Armagh in Northern Ireland.
