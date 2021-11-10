Cpl Alexander Tostevin: Inquest hears of disciplinary charges
- Published
A special forces soldier who took his own life had used a military credit card to buy cocaine and hire a prostitute, an inquest has heard.
Cpl Alexander Tostevin, 28, who served with the Poole-based Special Boat Service (SBS), took his own life at his home in March 2018.
An inquest heard he was facing a disciplinary hearing when he died.
His sister told the inquest she thought he had shown signs of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Giving evidence at the hearing in Bournemouth, family friend Olivia Wynne-James said Cpl Tostevin had been absent without leave in September 2017 and had gone on a "bender" in London.
She said: "He had purchased cocaine and paid for a prostitute, then bought her a designer bag and took her to the cinema.
"He said all the charges had been on his marines credit card. Once he realised what he had done he had gone into a massive panic."
Cpl Tostevin, from Guernsey, had joined the Royal Marines at 18 and later passed selection for the Special Boat Service, completing an overseas operation with the unit in 2016.
The inquest heard he had suffered a decline in his mental health after returning from Afghanistan in 2010 and had started drinking more heavily, used cocaine and was careless with money.
He appeared in court in April 2017 and was fined £10,000 following a nightclub bust-up.
Cpl Tostevin's sister, Shelley Tostevin, told the inquest her brother's chain of command were aware of how poor his mental health was.
She said: "I think he did show signs of PTSD, he had night terrors, his spending with money was rash and he got more and more irritable.
"All I can think about is what would have happened had Alex got the care he required and deserved."
The inquest continues.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.