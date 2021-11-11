BBC News

Police in Bournemouth issue warning over rise in vehicle crime

Published
Image source, Dorset Police
Image caption,
A map released by Dorset Police shows the exact locations of vehicle break-ins in Winton

An increase in vehicle crime in two suburbs of Bournemouth has prompted police to issue a warning to residents.

Dorset Police has posted maps on Facebook showing where 21 vehicles were targeted in Charminster and 19 in neighbouring Winton.

The force said most of the offences had occurred at night, and urged people to always lock their cars.

It said it was appealing for any video doorbell or CCTV footage that might help to identify the culprits.

Image source, Dorset Police
Image caption,
A map of Charminster shows how concentrated the spate of recent crime has been

