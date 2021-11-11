Cpl Alexander Tostevin: Soldier was 'taken off at risk' list, inquest hears
A special forces soldier's threat to take his own life was not passed down his chain of command, an inquest heard.
Cpl Alexander Tostevin, 28, who served with the Poole-based Special Boat Service (SBS), was found dead at his home in March 2018.
An inquest heard he had told a commanding officer he planned to take his own life in September 2017.
It emerged that Cpl Tostevin was taken off an "at-risk" register a month before his death.
The inquest in Bourmemouth heard evidence from the unit commanding officer, known as Soldier E.
He said Cpl Tostevin had told him in September 2017 he had intended to take his own life after a three-day binge in London - during which he used a military credit card to purchase cocaine and hire a prostitute.
After the incident he was placed on the unit's at-risk register, moved from his regular unit to the welfare/recovery unit, and informed of likely disciplinary action.
Cpl Tostevin's unit sergeant-major - referred to as Soldier M - said: "I didn't know he had been suicidal."
He explained regular checks were made on the soldier and they would exchange text messages last thing at night and in the morning.
In January 2018 it was decided Cpl Tostevin was ready to return to his unit and would come off the at-risk register.
The inquest heard no documentary evidence had been found to show whether Cpl Tostevin had been put back on the register.
Kirsten Heaven, representing his family, asked an officer referred to as Soldier D if he should he have been put on the list in February 2018.
The witness, who was Cpl Tostevin's unit adjutant, replied: "Yes."
Cpl Tostevin, from Guernsey, had joined the Royal Marines at 18 and later passed selection for the Special Boat Service, completing an overseas operation with the unit in 2016.
The inquest previously heard he had suffered a decline in his mental health after returning from Afghanistan in 2010 and had started drinking more heavily, used cocaine and was careless with money.
The inquest continues.
