Cpl Alexander Tostevin: Soldier was given support numbers, inquest hears
- Published
A special forces soldier was left alone with a list of phone numbers for support on the weekend he took his own life, an inquest has heard.
Cpl Alexander Tostevin, 28, who served with the Poole-based Special Boat Service (SBS), was found dead at his home on 18 March 2018.
An inquest heard a case conference five days before his death had been told of Cpl Tostevin's suicidal intentions.
A regimental sergeant-major said it had agreed a "safe wrap-around" for him.
The inquest in Bournemouth heard during the case conference a community psychiatric nurse said the soldier had deteriorated and a safety plan was agreed.
The officer, referred to as Soldier C said: "The plan we had was twice-daily text messages ... he had a direct welfare number and he also had his peers who he was in regular contact with, he also had the number for Samaritans."
Cpl Tostevin, from Guernsey, had joined the Royal Marines at 18 and later passed selection for the Special Boat Service, completing an overseas operation with the unit in 2016.
The inquest previously heard he had suffered a decline in his mental health after returning from Afghanistan in 2010 and had started drinking more heavily, used cocaine and was careless with money.
It culminated in September 2017 in him going absent without leave in London, using used a military credit card to purchase cocaine and hire a prostitute.
Soldier C told the inquest he had wanted the resulting disciplinary action put on hold.
"I was concerned it might be PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] and I wanted to remove any major pressures on him while he got the treatment he needed and the support he needed," Soldier C said.
The decision was taken to proceed with the disciplinary process after a case conference in November 2017 heard from the community psychiatric nurse that Cpl Tostevin was suffering from adjustment disorder.
"There were symptoms but it did not reach the threshold of being PTSD which is why it was adjustment disorder," Soldier C said.
The inquest was adjourned.
