Jeweller revives 1918 appeal to raise money for soldiers
- Published
A jeweller has made pearl jewellery to raise money for the armed forces inspired by a 1918 appeal.
Annie Kings, from Gillingham, Dorset, asked members of the public for pearls to make necklaces and bracelets to fundraise for the Royal British Legion.
The jeweller was inspired by a Red Cross appeal for pearls in 1918, in which necklaces were made with proceeds going to sick and wounded soldiers.
Mrs Kings hopes the jewellery will make thousands of pounds at auction.
In 1918, a total of 3,597 pearls were given to a Red Cross appeal which raised £84,383 at auction.
Mrs Kings said she decided to resurrect the idea when she saw the effect of Covid-19 on charities trying to raise funds.
Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, she said: "I found one or two places in the town that would be happy to have drop-off points for people if they wanted to send me some pearls or a pearl in memory of someone.
"And within weeks thousands and thousands of pearls came in from all over Dorset.
"A lot of them were imitation or costume jewellery, they still looked like pearls and they were all beautiful, and they had all been donated in memory of someone."
Mrs Kings, along with some help from Nicki Gray, of jewellers Allum and Sidaway, set about making 50 pearl necklaces and bracelets to sell at auction at Charterhouse Auctioneers in Sherborne.
All the money from the sale of the jewellery will go to the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.
The charity supports serving and ex-military and their family.
Mrs Kings added: "They [pearls] had belonged to sisters and different people in the family when their husbands had died, very moving stories."
Some of the pearls were used for a piece of wall art of a white poppy made by Shireen Brickell, which will also be auctioned.
The Red Cross pearl appeal in 1918, came three years before the start of the Royal British Legion's poppy appeal in 1921.
