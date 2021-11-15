Cyclist dies in crash with car on Portland
A woman has been arrested after a cyclist died in a collision with a car.
The crash, involving a black Ford Focus, happened on the A354 Portland Beach Road, Portland, shortly before 07:00 GMT.
Dorset Police said the cyclist, a man in his 30s, died at the scene. A woman, aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of a driving offence.
The road is closed between the Osprey Quay roundabout and the junction with Hamm Beach Road.
Access on and off the Island is maintained through the industrial estate between Coode Way and Hamm Beach Road.
Sgt Dave Cotterill said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly died.
"We understand the cyclist was involved in a collision with another cyclist shortly before this incident and would urge anyone who witnessed either collision to please come forward."
Drivers with dashcams have been urged check their footage.
