Fire at Christchurch flat block 'started deliberately'
- Published
A fire at a block of flats is believed to have been started deliberately, police have said.
Firefighters and police led residents to safety from the flats in Hunt Road, Christchurch after the fire broke out shortly before 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Five people were treated for smoke inhalation.
Dorset Police said the fire is thought to have been started in a hallway and have appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them.
The force said the five people who suffered smoke inhalation were checked over by the ambulance service at the scene. None of them were believed to be in a serious condition.
Ch Insp Andy Bell of Dorset Police said: "The initial indication is that this fire is believed to have been started deliberately and we have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.
"There will be a cordon in place as an examination of the scene continues."
The force said no arrests had been made.
