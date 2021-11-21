Poole crash: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries
- Published
An 18-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Poole.
Dorset Police said they were called to the Mannings Heath Roundabout at about 05:00 GMT on Sunday.
A blue Ford Fiesta Zetec had crashed and a man, from Poole and in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of a driving offence.
Road closures have been put in place so emergency services can examine the scene.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.