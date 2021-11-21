BBC News

Poole crash: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Road closures have been put in place around the roundabout so emergency services can examine the scene

An 18-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Poole.

Dorset Police said they were called to the Mannings Heath Roundabout at about 05:00 GMT on Sunday.

A blue Ford Fiesta Zetec had crashed and a man, from Poole and in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of a driving offence.

Road closures have been put in place so emergency services can examine the scene.

