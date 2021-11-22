Dorset Council suspected data breach to be investigated
A suspected data breach at Dorset Council is to be investigated by the Information Commissioner's Office.
The potential breach was first noticed in September, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The issue, which affected one department, has been flagged as "amber" on the council's traffic light risk grading system.
Councillors were told at a meeting that no further information was available but it would be investigated.
Councillor David Tooke said: "It could be technical or trivial, or it could be very serious - we need to know which end of the stick we are holding."
Councillor Shane Bartlett, chairman of the council's place and resource scrutiny committee, added that breaches can result in "huge fines" if not responded to correctly.
