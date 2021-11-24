Dorset Police headquarters at Winfrith set for rebuild
- Published
Dorset's Police's 60-year-old headquarters building is set to be demolished and replaced.
The county's police and crime commissioner (PCC) has lodged plans for a new building at its site in Winfrith.
The force said the existing building was "no longer fit for purpose" and was part of a wider programme to improve police buildings and sell off less cost-effective premises.
The budget for the new headquarters building has not been revealed.
The planned new complex is similar in size to the existing three-story building which PCC David Sidwick said costs more to maintain than it would to demolish and rebuild, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Internally the space is dated and does not provide a healthy, high quality work environment which encourages communication and collaboration," the application stated.
It said the new building would provide a "healthy, modern, fit-for-purpose office environment".
Mr Sidwick said it was "a multimillion-pound investment to better connect communities and police".
"We must modernise and invest in the Dorset estate due to the shockingly poor condition of some of the current buildings and the ongoing maintenance costs caused by years of austerity.
"We know that sub-standard buildings and equipment can lead to wasted time and inefficiency, and by offering up-to-date technology and facilities the force will improve communication to residents," he added.
A consultation on the plans for the new HQ building remains open until 12 December.
