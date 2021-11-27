Storm Arwen: Fallen tree causes delays for rail passengers
- Published
Related Topics
Passengers faced long delays and disruption after Storm Arwen brought a tree crashing down on to railway lines in Dorset.
The oak fell across track near Pokesdown station in Bournemouth as the storm caused damage across the UK.
South Western Railway (SWR) confirmed it had been cleared by early afternoon but said delays were expected to continue throughout the day.
An SWR spokesperson said they were sorry for the disruption to services.
"We're working hard to keep everyone moving, but we ask our customers to check their journey before they travel," the spokesperson added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.