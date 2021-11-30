Large sinkhole shuts village road near Shaftesbury
A sinkhole has opened up in the centre of a village road causing it to close.
Dorset Police shut North End in Motcombe, near Shaftesbury, Dorset, after the large sinkhole was discovered on Tuesday.
Drivers have been advised to seek alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys.
The force said Dorset Council had been made aware of the issue. The extent of the damage and the timescale for repairs is not yet known.
ROAD CLOSED— North Dorset Police (@NorthDorsetPol) November 30, 2021
Bit of a hole has opened up, North End, Motcombe.
Road is closed and Local authority are aware.
Thanks to the members of public who very kindly called. pic.twitter.com/TDZQbXeBc8
