Large fire breaks out on Studland Heath on Dorset coast
- Published
A large fire has broken out on heath land on the Dorset coast.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said crews were dealing with a blaze on Studland Heath late on Tuesday evening.
It said strong winds were driving the fire and urged people to avoid the area.
Managed by the National Trust, Studland Heath is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and is regarded as internationally important example of lowland heath.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.