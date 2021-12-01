BBC News

Large fire at Dorset coastal nature reserve extinguished

Published
Media caption,
Video shows large fire at Studland Heath on Dorset coast

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that broke out at a nature reserve on the Dorset coast.

The fire started at Studland and Godlingston Heath on Tuesday evening shortly before 20:30 GMT.

Firefighters had to deal with strong winds while fighting the flames which could be seen for miles.

Crews put in a fire break to protect neighbouring properties and remained at the reserve into the early hours to damp down any hotspots.

Image source, Galaxy Thief Band
Image caption,
Flames from the fire could be seen for miles
Image source, Galaxy Thief Band
Image caption,
The fire devastated a large area of the coastal nature reserve

The site, which overlooks the shores of Poole Harbour, is a designated National Nature Reserve.

It is a habitat for all six species of British reptile - including the rare smooth snake and sand lizard.

It is described by the National Trust as the "largest expanse of unspoiled lowland heath to survive in Dorset".

Dorset fire service said crews from eight fire stations attended the fire. The cause is being investigated.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.