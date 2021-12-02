Sir Richard Sutton: Thomas Schreiber incensed by row, court hears
- Published
A man accused of murdering one of the UK's richest men became "incensed and fixated" after a family row, his sister has told a court.
Sir Richard Sutton, 83, was stabbed to death at his home near Gillingham, Dorset, in April, while his partner Anne Schreiber was seriously injured.
Ms Schreiber's son Thomas, 35, denies murder and attempted murder. He has admitted manslaughter.
His trial was told the three living together was a "vicious triangle".
Giving evidence at Winchester Crown Court, Rose McCarthy, sister of the defendant, said Sir Richard hit the defendant with his walking stick, causing it to shatter, during a family argument in November 2020.
"He became quite fixated on getting an apology from Sir Richard, then in the following weeks it hadn't materialised, he was incensed by it, it consumed him," she told jurors.
She also described how her brother had attacked her following an argument over who should drive home from the races at Wincanton a few years earlier.
She said the atmosphere at Moorhill, where the three lived, had become a "vicious triangle" and that her mother had been "trying to keep the peace" between her son and Sir Richard.
The trial previously heard the fatal attack happened on the eighth anniversary of the death of the father of the siblings, David Schreiber, who suffered from depression and a drinking problem and separated from their mother in about 2003.
The defendant had accused his mother and sisters of being "gold-diggers" after the family moved in with Sir Richard, while their father lived alone in a bungalow on the estate, jurors heard.
'Great father figure'
Ms McCarthy told the jury all three siblings were given an allowance by Sir Richard of £1,000 a month, until she had a child when she received an extra £500.
She said Sir Richard became concerned at the defendant, who was an aspiring painter, becoming reliant on this.
She said: "He could understand Tom not working if he needed help, he was consumed with the need to help Tom, what he couldn't understand was the audacity of Tom to help himself to everything in the house."
Ms McCarthy said Sir Richard was "a great father figure" to her. "I was proud to call him my stepfather," she told the court.
The court also heard a recording of a phone call between Thomas Schreiber and his other sister Louisa Schreiber, 40, while on remand awaiting trial.
'Rude and disrespectful'
During the call, Mr Schreiber told his sister: "I am so sorry, absolute complete madness, I am waking up every day hoping to wake up from this nightmare."
He added: "I completely flipped, that wasn't me that day, it wasn't Tom Schreiber, it was someone else, it was demons."
Sir Richard's daughter, Caroline Sutton, who broke down in tears as she gave evidence behind a screen, said that her father had given each of the Schreiber siblings £100,000 as deposits to buy a house, along with the monthly £1,000 allowance.
She said her father had described Thomas Schreiber as "rude and disrespectful".
"My father was constantly talking about wanting him out of the house and he wouldn't go," she told the jury.
Sir Richard was listed at number 435 in the Sunday Times Rich List last year, with an estimated family fortune of £301m - a rise of £83m on the previous year.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.