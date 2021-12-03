Sir Richard Sutton: Anne Schreiber describes attack to court
The mother of a man accused of murdering one of the UK's richest men has described the moment she was also attacked.
Sir Richard Sutton, 83, was stabbed to death in April at his home near Gillingham, Dorset, and his partner Anne Schreiber was seriously injured.
Thomas Schreiber 35, denies murder and attempted murder. He has admitted manslaughter.
In video evidence Ms Schreiber said her son looked "out of control".
Winchester Crown Court was shown a video interview in which she recalled standing cooking in the kitchen on 7 April at Moorhill, the house she shared with Sir Richard and where Thomas Schreiber was also staying.
She said: "I hear some kerfuffle - enough to make me turn round to where Tom was standing.
"He looked unusual - his eyes were wide open and almost frightening to look at. They looked terribly, terribly determined."
In the video, she said she was stabbed with what she thought was a kitchen knife.
"I remember looking at the knife in me," she said.
"I can't honestly say if I saw Richard stabbed by Tom, but I know I am."
'Ferocious temperament'
Earlier in the trial, jurors were shown police body-worn camera footage of a severely-injured Ms Schreiber being carried out of the house by armed officers.
In the video interview, Ms Schreiber said her son had always had a "ferocious temperament".
She said: "He could be very aggressive, especially to me.
"Tom had always been able to press the really, really nasty button.
"He could say the most horrendous things."
Ms Schreiber said her son, who lived in a flat within the property, had a "tendency to lash out".
She said there had been "no indication anything aggressive was brewing" on the day of the attack.
Sir Richard was listed at number 435 in the Sunday Times Rich List last year, with an estimated family fortune of £301m - a rise of £83m on the previous year.
The trial continues.
