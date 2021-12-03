Poole Bridge closed for emergency repairs
A lifting bridge in Dorset has been closed because of a fault.
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council said it was "an emergency closure for investigation work and potential repair work" on Poole Bridge.
Pedestrian and maritime traffic would be unaffected by the closure, the authority added.
The bridge, which had a £4.2m refit in 2016, has had to shut down several times since because of technical problems.
Eleven months later it closed for nine days after a technical issues caused damage to the safety gates.
It faced a further closure in July 2018 after it emerged that tie rods on the lifting walkways had come loose, and again in August following further faults.
The 95-year-old bridge, along with the Twin Sails Bridge, spans the town's busy shipping channel, preventing a six-mile drive around Holes Bay to get between Hamworthy and Poole.
