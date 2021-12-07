Woolly Santa's sleigh topper appears on Ferndown postbox
A postbox in a Dorset town has been given a festive crochet makeover.
The woolly topper featuring Santa in his sleigh has been placed over the box in Victoria Road, Ferndown.
Post Office staff have been taking the Christmas scene inside each night for safe keeping and placing it back on the box each morning.
Mystery surrounds the identity of the "yarn bomber" behind the scene, which also features a snowman, trees, reindeer and baubles around its edge.
Owner of the Post Office, Peter Burnett, said: "It's absolutely lovely. We would just like to thank whoever produced this amazing piece of artwork.
"It really does make us feel that bit more Christmassy."
Yarn bombing, also known as guerrilla knitting, is a type of street art or graffiti using items made from yarn - whether knitted, crocheted, or made into pom-poms.
