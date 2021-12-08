Storm Barra: Dorchester building's roof damaged in winds
A council building and surrounding roads and paths have been shut after its roof suffered damage amid strong winds during Storm Barra.
Dorset Council said South Walks House in Dorchester was damaged by the bad weather on Tuesday afternoon.
It said the closures would remain "until an assessment and plan to make the building safe have been made".
The former council office building houses a temporary NHS clinic, library and learning centre.
The roof of South Walks House, Dorchester, has been damaged by #StormBarra.
Emergency contractors will assess the damage today.
Roads around the building are closed as a safety precaution and the library will be closed today, 8/12.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/R4iuKWDhRv
The authority said it hoped the damage to the building could be assessed on Wednesday if the weather had subsided.
The roads affected are Charles Street, South Walks Road, from Five Cross junction along Acland Road, and Acland Road.
On Tuesday ferries were cancelled, trains delayed and Bournemouth's Christmas market was shut as winds from Storm Barra battered the south coast of England.
A yellow warning for wind for parts of south and south-west England is still in place - lasting until 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Flood warnings have also been issued in several places along the Dorset coast.
