Storm Barra: Dorchester building's roof made safe
- Published
A council building and surrounding roads have re-opened after suffering damage from strong winds during Storm Barra.
Dorset Council confirmed all safety precautions implemented around South Walks House in Dorchester have been removed.
The former council office building houses a temporary NHS clinic, library and learning centre and was closed for assessment on Tuesday.
The library has now been re-opened.
The roof of South Walks House, Dorchester, has been made safe after it was damaged by the strong winds of #StormBarra.— Dorset Council UK (@DorsetCouncilUK) December 10, 2021
As a result, safety precautions implemented have be removed.
The library will reopen at 9.30am today, Fri 10 Dec. pic.twitter.com/aEvECJSKoU
Charles Street, South Walks Road, from Five Cross junction along Acland Road, and Acland Road were all closed after the storm damage but have also re-opened.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.