Seven arrests after woman died in Poole crash
- Published
Seven people have been arrested after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car.
The woman, in her 20s and from Poole, was hit by a Ford Fiesta on the A3049 between the Mannings Heath and Alderney roundabouts in Poole, Dorset, at about 21:46 GMT on Sunday.
Dorset Police said all the occupants of the Ford reportedly left the vehicle. The woman died at the scene.
Five men, a boy and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.
The force said one man aged 18, two men aged 19, two men aged 20, a 18-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested.
Insp Crag Tatton said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who very sadly died.
"We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I am appealing to any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please get in touch."
The force is also appealing for dashcam footage. Road closures remain in place.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.