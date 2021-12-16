Poole suspected hit-and-run: Three more arrests over woman's death
- Published
Three more people have been arrested after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car.
The woman, in her 20s and from Poole, died when she was hit by a Ford Fiesta on the A3049 in the town on Sunday.
Dorset Police said all the car's occupants reportedly left the scene.
An 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, both from Poole, and a 26-year-old man, from Bournemouth, were arrested on suspicion of driving offences. Seven other people were held previously.
They were a man aged 18, two men aged 19, two men aged 20, a 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy.
One of the 19-year-old men has since been released on police bail and all the others have been released while inquiries continue, Dorset Police said.
Police said officers were still working to establish the full circumstances of the crash and renewed an appeal for dashcam footage.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.