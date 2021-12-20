Sir Richard Sutton: Partner's son gets life sentence for murder
A man who killed one of the UK's richest men and paralysed his own mother in a "ferocious" knife attack has been given a life sentence.
Thomas Schreiber fatally stabbed 83-year-old Sir Richard Sutton at his home near Gillingham, Dorset, in April.
The 35-year-old also attacked his mother Anne Schreiber, who was Sir Richard's partner. He was convicted of murder and attempted murder on Friday.
He was jailed for a minimum of 36 years at Winchester Crown Court.
Armed police were called to Moorhill, Sir Richard's home in Higher Langham that he shared with both Anne and Thomas Schreiber, at 19:30 BST on 7 April.
Ms Schreiber was "barely conscious" when she was found in the kitchen, before being carried out by police officers to waiting paramedics.
Sir Richard was found dead outside his upstairs bedroom. He had suffered multiple stab wounds.
Prosecutor Adam Feest QC told the trial: "This was a ferocious and sustained attack on both victims."
