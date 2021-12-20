In pictures: Hundreds of runners take part in Dorset Christmas events
Hundreds of people in Christmas fancy dress have taken part in charity runs in Dorset.
The annual 5km (3 mile) Chase The Pudding Santa Run on Weymouth beach saw two puddings pursued by about 200 people dressed as Santa on Sunday.
Meanwhile, in Sherborne, the Communifit Xmas Jumper 5km saw about 210 people jog, walk and sprint their way around the town in woolly jumpers and other festive attire.
This year the Communifit event raised almost £450 for Sherborne Food Bank, while the Weymouth event raised about £2,600 for the Will Mackaness Trust.
