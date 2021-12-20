BBC News

In pictures: Hundreds of runners take part in Dorset Christmas events

The Chase The Pudding Santa Run sees former winners, dressed as Christmas puddings, being chased by people in Santa suits

Hundreds of people in Christmas fancy dress have taken part in charity runs in Dorset.

The annual 5km (3 mile) Chase The Pudding Santa Run on Weymouth beach saw two puddings pursued by about 200 people dressed as Santa on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Sherborne, the Communifit Xmas Jumper 5km saw about 210 people jog, walk and sprint their way around the town in woolly jumpers and other festive attire.

This year the Communifit event raised almost £450 for Sherborne Food Bank, while the Weymouth event raised about £2,600 for the Will Mackaness Trust.

The Weymouth run, which also features a Chase the Elf 2km (1.2 mile) run for under 14s, raises funds for the Will Mackaness Trust
Wey Valley School student Will died of a brain tumour in 2008
Through its events, the trust organises windsurfing and sailing courses for young people in Weymouth, Portland, Dorchester and Yeovil in Somerset
Will's mother, Pam Govier, said: "It was a very grey day so it was so lovely to see the splash of colour on the beach."
Communifit has raised more than £10,000 for the community in and around Sherborne over the past three years, through running and cycling events
"These events are a huge community effort," said owner of the not-for-profit organisation Craig Hardaker
He added: "We couldn't do them without the continued support of our volunteers."
"Sherborne Food Bank is amazing - and by giving money instead of donating food, the charity can cater to all dietary requirements and needs," Mr Hardaker said

