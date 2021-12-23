Dorset Christmas tree lights unplugged over safety fears
A village Christmas tree has had its lights switched off over safety worries.
Street lighting contractor Enervo said "a number of safety concerns" were identified with the lights wired into a lamp-post in Wyke Regis, Dorset.
Local councillor Kate Wheller insisted the installation was "safe" and there had been attempts to contact electricity firms over several years.
She said alternatives are being looked into to allow the tree to be illumined.
'Humbug'
Enervo said its staff carried out an inspection as part of its planned maintenance programme carried out under contract for Dorset Council.
"The inspection team found that there were a number of safety concerns around the connection," it said.
"As such, in the interest of public safety, the tree had to be disconnected from the lamp column immediately."
Gary Hepburn, who runs the Wyke Regis TV YouTube channel, said the 20ft (6m) tree was "really nice" and had been the centrepiece of a Christmas street market in the village earlier in December.
"With everything else going on this year, it seems a bit 'humbug' really," he said.
Ms Wheller said the tree lights had been set up in the same way for 20 years, were professionally installed at the time and successive electricity contractors had not flagged any issues.
'A shame'
"We absolutely realise the importance of safety and risk assessments and follow the safety guidelines to the letter," she said.
"There has never been a problem, we just don't have official permission. It's a shame - one phone call could have sorted this."
She said alternative power sources, such as batteries, were being investigated to allow the tree to be re-illuminated.
"People need Christmas cheer - we will have something," she said.
